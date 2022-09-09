Education Minister Commends Male Students Performing Well in CSEC and CAPE

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, has commended male students on their performance in this year’s secondary-level external examinations.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (September 7), Mrs. Williams noted that male students outperformed their female counterparts in several Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects.

The Minister indicated that the males did well in eight CAPE subjects, notably Art and Design, Spanish, and French, where all the candidates received passes, as against the 97.4 per cent, 96.2 per cent and 95 per cent of females, respectively.

For Biology, 94.4 per cent of males received passes versus 92.6 per cent of females; in Green Engineering, 70 per cent of males passed the exam, versus 50 per cent of females; and in History, 95.1 per cent of males received passes while 92.8 per cent of females passed.

For Logistics and Supply Chain Operations, 57.4 per cent of males passed, against 40 per cent of females; while, for Tourism, 98.3 per cent of males received passes as opposed to 97.4 per cent of females.

Jamaica’s overall average pass rate for CAPE, for which students obtained grades one to five, was 88.5 per cent.

For CSEC, a total of 46,727 candidates were registered for this year’s examinations, of which 28,658 were females and 18,069 were males.

Approximately 91 per cent, or 42,488 candidates, sat the exams, of which 76.7 per cent passed at least one subject, with grades one, two or three.

Minister Williams pointed out that in four CSEC subjects, more males achieved passes than females.

These are Additional Maths, where 65.6 per cent of males passed versus 64.8 per cent of females; Music (83.1 per cent of males passed as against 75.9 per cent of females); Principles of Business (82.7 per cent of males passed versus 82.4 per cent of females passed); and Theatre Arts (78.8 per cent of males received passes and 77.9 per cent of females passed).

«Those are good percentages for our males, and we want to encourage them along in these various subject areas,» Mrs. Williams stated.

She also thanked parents and teachers for supporting the education of all the students.

The annual external examinations were administered through the Overseas Examinations Commission.

