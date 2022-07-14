Editorial | Why would MPs squeal against transparency?

Entornointeligente.com /

Maybe we are not to be, but this newspaper is surprised and appalled at the vehemence of the pushback by legislators over the Integrity Commission’s (IC) recommendation that parliamentarians be required to be more transparent in their annual assets and liabilities filings with the commission.

For a group whose collective reputation is so low, and who enjoy so little trust from the public, it might have been expected that MPs would clutch at any opportunity to turn around their standing and honour, and to rebuild faith in the country’s democracy. Or, perhaps it is that politicians live in ignorance of the perception that Jamaicans have of them and the institutions over which they preside. In that event, we again commend to legislators the recently released report by Vanderbilt University’s LAPOP research laboratory on attitudes towards democracy in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Integrity Commission is Jamaica’s primary anti-corruption watchdog. Its job includes monitoring the award and execution of government contracts and annually scrutinising the assets and liabilities statements of legislators and select bureaucrats, as a deterrent to the use of public office for private illicit enrichment.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com