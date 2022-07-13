Editorial | Where are we on Vision 2030?

Entornointeligente.com /

Sixtieth anniversaries, so-called diamond jubilees, such as Jamaica will mark in August as an independent country, are among the symbolic milestones at which people tend to reflect on achievements, and/or engage in spectacular celebrations.

Surprisingly, the Holness administration hasn’t declared a large, overarching theme for this year’s independence anniversary. Neither has the Government, nor anyone else for that matter, engaged in a sober assessment, shorn of narrow political partisanship, of what Jamaica has done with its six decades of independence – and if we might have done more.

On the first point, of doing something spectacular, we wouldn’t be surprised if the administration has something planned – like, perhaps, naming one, or two, new national heroes, whose appointments were likely to capture the popular imagination.

With respect to the broader issue of a national conversation on Jamaica’s performance as a country, instead of a discourse in abstractions, of greater practical value at this time would be a review of specific, measurable targets the country set for itself and how we have performed against them.

In 2009, the Government launched Vision 2030, a 21-year development plan, to make «Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business». Work on Vision 2030 preceded the administration that launched it. Commitment to it has transcended political administrations. It is a national policy that enjoys consensus.

