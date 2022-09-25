Editorial | What of the farmwork review?

Entornointeligente.com /

Over the five months between April and August, foreigners working on Canadian farms under that country’s seasonal employment programme filed more than 2,000 complaints with Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), the government agency that oversees the scheme. In response to questions by this newspaper, the ESDC didn’t specify how many complaints there were beyond 2,000, and declined to give the nationalities of the complainants, claiming, somehow, that would breach people’s privacy.

The agency, however, confirmed that more than four of 10 (43 per cent) of the complaints led to investigations and action being taken, presumably against employers. That means that in at least 860 of the complaints, the Canadian authorities felt there was sufficient merit to initiate investigations. That, in the context of these matters, is a significant ratio.

So we don’t know if Jamaicans were among the complainants, including the successful petitioners. Nonetheless, it isn’t unreasonable to speculate that they were. After all, Jamaicans account for approximately a quarter – 8,345 of 33,945 – of all the foreign farmworkers let into Canada between January and July of this year, and represent 89 per cent of the contingent from the Caribbean. On that basis, and assuming that Jamaicans were represented among their complainants in proportion to their participation in the scheme, at least 500 of the complaints might have come from Jamaicans.

The ESDC’s information is a reminder of the promise by Jamaican and Canadian authorities to conduct a review of the scheme and this newspaper’s call for it to be done with transparency. There has been no public follow-up on that undertaking since Labour Minister Karl Samuda’s acquiescence in early September to public pressure that the concerns of the workers be taken seriously and his announcement of a joint Jamaican-Canadian review.

INVOLVE CARICOM In retrospect, it would be logical Jamaica involve its Caribbean Community (CARICOM) partners that also send farmworkers to Canada and therefore have interest in the matter. Moreover, there is insulation in numbers. It might encourage the parties’ greater frankness in the discussions about the strengths and weaknesses of the programme.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com