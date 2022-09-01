Editorial | Tweak, relaunch Vision 2030

Entornointeligente.com /

When the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) next reports on the island’s progress towards its Vision 2030 goals, it must do more than recite bland percentages of what has been achieved and what is yet to be done. Instead, the agency should translate the data (to outline) their effects on people’s lives and, therefore, what the shortfalls in specific areas will mean to individuals and communities.

At the same time, the Government should relaunch Vision 2030, with, where necessary, adjusted timelines and a communication strategy of more than a nice catchphrase, but including honest public reviews of implementation and outcomes, involving stakeholders and communities. The aim must be a sustained public buy-in for the project, and to limit cynicism.

Although its development began before then, Vision 2030 was launched as a 20-year strategy to transform the island’s social and economic environment, leading by 2030 to Jamaicans:

• Having an internationally competitive economy;

• Living in a secure and cohesive society;

