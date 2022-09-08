Editorial | Stop housing on agri lands

Entornointeligente.com /

There is no inherent tension between preserving Jamaica’s best arable lands for agriculture and the country having sufficient lands for homes and other real estate developments.

Yet, that is the binary choice the Government implicitly wants Jamaicans to believe is at stake, with its opening of the door for the construction of more homes at the Innswood Estate in St Catherine, continuing a trend that has accelerated over the past 50 years. Instead, the administration, as The Gleaner suggested previously, should call a halt to non-agricultural developments on the country’s better farmlands, especially large contiguous acreages that are owned by the Government.

This matter has renewed attention because of the controversy that has erupted over the Government’s intention for the land at Innswood Estate in St Catherine, where the billionaire entrepreneur Michael Lee-Chin is developing a large commercial farm, but would like to use up to 1,000 acres for real estate, which would be permissible under zoning regulations.

Innswood, on the St Catherine plain, used to be one of Jamaica’s major sugar estates which fell to ruin with the industry’s decline after its loss of preferential markets in Europe. But it remains good farmland, with residual infrastructure, including irrigation channels, to support agriculture. But, as with many such properties across the island, Innswood, over several decades, has been encroached upon for housing schemes.

In 2019, the Government’s Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings leased to one of Mr Lee-Chin’s outfits, Model Agricultural Production Ltd (MAPL), 372 acres of the Innswood lands to launch a modern, high-tech farm. MAPL had an option, after three years, to lease another 2,284.8 acres, which it recently exercised. It apparently can also convert the lease to a permanent sale after five years. Also in 2019, the Government confirmed an interim development order for the parish of St Catherine of two years earlier that would make housing development legal on approximately 46 per cent of the land (1,218 acres) on which MAPL subsequently exercised its lease option.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com