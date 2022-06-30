Editorial | Serial incompetence?

Entornointeligente.com /

A democracy has checks and balances partly to guard against incompetence by a government and the ministers it appoints.

And the government’s success hugely depends on having a competent team whose portfolio fits their capabilities. How ministers perform their functions deserves our attention, particularly at this juncture when the Holness administration has an agenda to effect important constitutional changes. The roll-out of NIDS, a revised Bail Act, the operations of the SOE, and achieving republican status are some items which fall at the top of the Government’s agenda.

Critics have consistently questioned the Government’s ability to carry through this formidable legislative agenda when it is not able to accomplish basic functions, such as ensuring that Jamaica is safe, clean and healthy, and that children get a good education.

We are fairly often reminded of a long list of ministers who have made missteps, committed egregious errors, and those who have left a trail of incompetence at every turn. Few, though, have been shuffled out of office or reassigned, and even fewer have been prosecuted for criminal conduct.

Generally, there is no consequence for incompetence and bad faith. Not even weeks of media pounding is likely to end a politician’s career these days, for the media, once regarded as the social barometer, are now quickly dismissed as partisan.

