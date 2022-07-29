Editorial | Rights advocates don’t cause crime

Entornointeligente.com /

There is increasingly a tendency by government officials of shifting the blame for Jamaica’s crime problem to human-rights advocates by accusing them of mollycoddling criminals. It is a dangerous practice that risks undermining constitutional rights and freedoms, leading, ultimately, to the erosion of the country’s democracy.

The accusations sometimes come directly. Often it is in dog whistles. At times, it is circumlocutory remarks by ministers and other public officials. The message, however, is never lost on anyone. That is why we urge the Government to take stock before things go too far.

Among the recent examples of this blame-messenger attitude on crime were, ironically, the remarks a week ago by the justice minister, Delroy Chuck, at the launch of a campaign by the rights group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), promoting the universality of justice. It should be open to all Jamaicans, regardless of status or class.

Mr Chuck said in his speech: «I dare say, over the years, the decades, in Jamaica we have far too many criminals, the corrupt, the undisciplined, the lawless, who, regrettably, have been emboldened to feel that they are above the law, and that if they breach the law they can always get various organisations to speak for them. We have to be very careful.»

It was a less-than-veiled assault on JFJ.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com