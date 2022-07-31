Editorial | Reflect more deeply on Coke affair

Entornointeligente.com /

Bruce Golding, the former prime minister, may indeed go to his grave in certitude for his stonewalling of the extradition of Christopher Coke, which culminated in violence and the deaths of more than 70 Jamaicans and a wobbling of the foundations of the Jamaican State.

But being convicted doesn’t mean that Mr Golding is right. Indeed, Mr Golding’s regret should be for more than endorsing the hiring of the American firm, Manatt Phelps and Phillips (MMP), to lobby the United States over the matter, or for allowing a commingling of his party’s and the Jamaican government’s efforts in the affair. Rather, he should admit to a gross judgement in the matter, which cost him his premiership and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) a general election.

Mr Golding might also remind himself that even the generally sympathetic report of the Manatt Commission of Enquiry (Emile George, Donald Scharschmidt, Anthony Irons), which held that Mr Coke’s constitutional rights were violated when Jamaica shared wiretap information with the Americans, also concluded the decision – with Mr Golding’s imprimatur – of the then justice minister, Dorothy Lightbourne, not to authorise Mr Coke’s extradition ought to have been handled by the courts.

«We think … that she should have left this matter to a magistrate,» the commissioners said. Which speaks to one of the unfinished bits of business in the said episode – the suggestion of the commission that Jamaica gets a definitive declaration from the courts on the appropriate legal role of the requisite minister in extradition matters.

Ms Lightbourne started such a proceeding in 2010. The then leader of the Opposition (Portia Simpson Miller), the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and Mr Coke were the defendants. But the Manatt Commission noted: «The proceedings failed because it was withdrawn against the second defendant and the third defendant was not served.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com