Editorial | Polio fears?

A case of the highly infectious polio disease, which was reported in the United States after a 10-year absence, is stirring concern among health officials that this awful disease, which was on the verge of extinction, could make a comeback.

And, in June, the UK was placed on high alert after polio was found in its sewer system. We are reminded that the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, launched in 1988 by the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with UNICEF and Rotary International, aims to sweep the earth of the disease by 2026.

Thanks to the introduction of vaccines and the cooperation of parents who were willing to have their children take them, it is estimated that more than 18 million cases of paralytic polio, and upwards of one million polio-related deaths, were averted.

Polio is an infectious disease that can cause paralysis and death. When polio was at its peak, it killed or paralysed thousands of people annually. The death dance was slowed by the introduction of vaccines and, today, polio is only endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where there is some vaccination hesitancy.

There is no cure for polio, and this explains why health authorities have focused their attention on a programme of mass immunisation to control the disease. Spread through contact with faeces or respiratory secretions, polio can live in the digestive system and throat and attack the central nervous system with devastating effects. The world owes a debt of gratitude to the Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation which has made eradicating polio worldwide a top priority.

