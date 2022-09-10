Editorial | Philanthropy is alive and well

Entornointeligente.com /

Human suffering can evoke sympathy way beyond expectations. We have seen this played out in the past days when it took merely 24 hours to raise US$40,000 to send 12 year-old burn victim Adriana Laing, overseas for the critical medical care that she needs.

The tremendous emotional response to a family tragedy by corporate Jamaica, charities and individuals, from here and overseas, has ensured that the 12- year-old Westmoreland girl will get a second chance at life. It is reported that Sanmerna Company and its Foundation played a major role in raising the US$40,000 that was needed to airlift the child from Jamaica to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

What was accomplished in those 24 hours also helped to restore the waning hope and negativity that some Jamaicans harbour about their country. There is no denying that a certain kind of ugliness continues to scar the face of this beautiful island. Despite that, however, philanthropy is very much alive and scores of persons continue to open their hearts and wallets to help the less-fortunate.

Corporate Jamaica is not shy about reciting the many ways in which it uses its money, time and skills to engage in donating to various causes ranging from homelessness to promoting education. Much of this corporate philanthropy is funnelled through foundations that have developed formal programmes to «give back to communities» and enhance the lives of the people who live within them.

