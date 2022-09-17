Editorial | More openness in party financing

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaicans who believe that strong opposition parties are good for democracy will welcome Mark Golding’s claims about the health of the People’s National Party (PNP) finances and the party’s promise to return to publishing audited accounts.

Implicit in Mr Golding’s pledge, at a forum with this newspaper’s editors and reporters, was a critical nod to transparency. It added salience to the Opposition leader’s, and his party’s, insistence in Parliament earlier in the week that the Government disclose all the companies and individuals who financed the public relations element of Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith’s campaign earlier in the year to become the secretary general of the Commonwealth.

When Robert Nesta Morgan, the de facto information minister, wasn’t forthcoming with all the information, Mr Golding quipped: «He is smiling and laughing like it’s a joke.»

Transparency in government, or in political parties from which they spring, is indeed serious business. Which is why Mr Golding and the PNP can’t stop at merely poking the Government for partisan gain over the Johnson Smith matter, or at just publishing the PNP’s accounts – something the party first did more than a decade ago, but quickly abandoned doing.

GO THE WHOLE HOG To be credible, Mr Golding must go the whole hog on transparency. He mustn’t only tell Jamaicans how much money the PNP raised and spent, and what its assets and liabilities are, but must reveal who put money in its coffers. Mr Golding should also propose legislation – which he might draft himself and table in the House as a private member’s bill – to make the public provision of that information mandatory for political parties.

