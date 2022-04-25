Editorial | More jobs, but still cause to worry

Entornointeligente.com /

It might not be enough to fully alter their mood, but Jamaican consumers have had something to ease the gloom of rising prices. More of them are now employed than even before the jobs collapsed early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy is continuing its recovery.

But even with this development, it is clear that Jamaica is not out of the woods. Moreover, the Government faces a massive task to bring more people into the labour force and to find jobs for them to do. For merely focusing on the decline in the unemployment rate would be to ignore what is not only a labour market problem, but a potentially explosive social crisis.

Like the rest of the world, when COVID-19 hit and economies went into lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Jamaica’s, too, went into a tailspin. Within weeks, more than 130,000 jobs were shed. Indeed, by October 2020, the unemployment rate, which was at 7.2 per cent just before the pandemic, had dived to 10.7 per cent. Many workers who were able to cling to their jobs had to take significant pay cuts.

At the same time, the problem of increased unemployment was exacerbated by rising inflation, as disruptions in global supply chains pushed up prices for goods and services. Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February caused a new spiral in the price of energy and food prices, Jamaica’s 12-month inflation, up to January, was 9.7 per cent. By March, point-to-point inflation had reached 11.3 per cent.

SILVER LINING There is, however, a silver lining of sorts. There is that strong revival in jobs, as the economy, though still a good way off from regaining its pre-COVID-19 value, recovered faster than most of its Caribbean counterparts. By last October, 21 months after Jamaica recorded its first COVID-19 case, the jobless rate was 7.1 per cent, a marginal improvement on the position just before the pandemic. Now, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has reported a further decline to 6.2 per cent, the lowest rate in several decades.

