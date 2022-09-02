Editorial | MoBay’s reset template for others

Entornointeligente.com /

There have been, over many years, numerous initiatives, plans, programmes, schemes and projects aimed at restoring public order to Jamaica’s urban centres. They are usually launched with much fanfare then quickly fizzle to, if not die, merely limp along. The initiators often seem to either lose interest or run out of energy, having come head-on with the difficulty of the undertaking.

Three years ago, for instance, the authorities believed they had hit upon a strategy that would turn around the failures of the past. They merged the police’s safety unit, its motorised patrol division and its traffic division to create a new formation called the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB). Its members on the lime-green motorcycles and wearing luminescent vests would be ubiquitous in the island’s towns and cities, removing hucksters from no-vending zones and prosecuting errant motorists.

«The task of restoring public order and safety is a priority of the Government and as minister of national security, the PSTEB is a reflection of my mandate, which forms part of the overall transformation of the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force),» Horace Chang, the minister, said at the PSTEB’s launch.

Indeed, when the first head of the PSTEB was captured on a viral video giving a fatherly reprimand to someone who was filmed stunt-driving on the public road, he and the police chief were summoned to the Cabinet to be lectured on the Government’s zero-tolerance attitude to public order issues.

«…There can be no prosperity in chaos and disorder,» Prime Minister Andrew Holness said at his party’s annual conference in the aftermath of these developments.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com