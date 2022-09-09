Editorial | Maj Gen Anderson’s tricky task

Entornointeligente.com /

While his initiatives cannot be dictated primarily by focus groups or opinion surveys, the police chief, Antony Anderson, must not be unmindful of what Jamaicans think about his performance, or of the state of the organisation he leads. Which, in either case, at this time, is not highly.

For if he writes off public sentiment merely as the gripings of the picky, opponents, malcontents and ignorant groups, Major General Anderson risks undermining precisely what he has posited as a major, and potentially winnable, strategy in his arsenal for confronting Jamaica’s big problem of criminal violence: partnerships.

Our suggestion, therefore, is that the police chief acknowledge why people feel the way they do, even as he articulates – in a less stentorian or command-and-control fashion – his plan for turning around the crisis, and what he expects of the citizenry in the execution of the project. Maj Gen Anderson outlined one of his wishes at his press conference this week – his call for parents and communities to teach Jamaica’s children how to resolve conflicts.

The police chief, however, did not go far enough. The erosion, and therefore the rebuilding, of conflict resolution skills transcends individual homes and households. The situation amounts to a national emergency. It requires a response befitting the scale of the problem. Which is not the suspension of rights, or throwing people in jail indefinitely, using the declaration of states of public emergency.

It is, of course, almost cliché to say that Jamaica, with a homicide of around 50 murders per 100,000 population, has among the world’s highest levels of criminal violence. Indeed, Maj Gen Anderson disclosed this week that for the first eight months of this year, 1,018 murders were committed in Jamaica, 56, or six per cent, more than in the corresponding period in 2021. The police chief reported that 15 per cent (152) of these murders were the result of interpersonal disputes. People were unable to resolve their conflicts without resorting to violence.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com