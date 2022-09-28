Editorial | JTA’s next move on Patois debate

Entornointeligente.com /

The question of how Jamaica teaches English in schools, and therefore the place the country affords the island’s Creole, was not a topic of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association’s (JTA) annual conference last month. Hopefully, La Sonja Harrison’s recent public comments on the issue mean that the JTA is on its way to developing a clear policy on the matter and taking a leadership role in the discussion.

Indeed, the JTA should have greater incentive to do so, now that the education minister, Fayval Williams, has signalled the Government’s willingness to engage in a broad policy discourse on the matter, involving various stakeholders. Ms Williams, however, has not as yet indicated a preferred framework for this debate.

The language question, especially whether the island’s Creole, or Patios, is a legitimate language and what status should be given to it, has been on Jamaica’s agenda for decades, but largely played out in academic circles. While their views have gained little, or at best slow, traction among policymakers, the preponderant position of linguists is that Jamaica Patois has evolved to a real and legitimate language.

It is merely ‘broken’ English, the naysayers argue.

Further, Creole/Patois is the mother tongue, or the primary language, of the majority of Jamaicans – the one they mostly use in their homes and communities, even though most people have a working grasp of English.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com