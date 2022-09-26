Editorial | Innswood and urban renewal

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government, through its spinmeister, Robert Nesta Morgan, continues to engage in strategic ambiguities over the use of Jamaica’s arable land for real estate development, rather than declare an end to, or placing a long-term moratorium on, the practice. Which should be accompanied by a reversal of zoning regulations that allow it to happen.

The alternative to these greenfield suburban developments is a drive for urban renewal, including the development of empty and under-utilised spaces within cities. While urban redevelopment is more difficult, requiring hard work, it would be an ultimately more efficient path to development than what’s now being done.

The question of how Jamaica uses its limited land, especially the approximately 19 per cent that is suitable and potentially available for agriculture, has been an issue of debate in recent years, ignited initially by the Government’s plan for a 17,000-home city at the Bernard Lodge Estate on the St Catherine plain, which the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) said contained the island’s «most fertile … A1 soil». Ironically, it was NEPA that created the master plan to permit the planting of concrete on that soil.

The matter received renewed attention this month when it emerged that a company owned by billionaire Michael Lee-Chin wants to buy 1,000 acres of land at Innswood Estate, St Catherine – which is part of a more than 2,600 acres previously leased by another Lee-Chin entity for a high-tech farm – for a housing construction. It has also been revealed that the land on which the homes would be built was formally approved for real estate in 2019, the year the farm lease was sealed.

At a briefing last week, Mr Morgan, the de facto information minister, reaffirmed that the leases held by Lee-Chin’s company were for agriculture and had not changed. «That policy decision that was made in 2018-19 has never changed … it has never shifted,» he said. «There has been no discussion in the Cabinet about changing Innswood, that 3,000-acre property, from agriculture.»

