Editorial | Get behind toll road numbers

Even as we adhere to the principle of the sanctity of contracts, this newspaper believes Jamaica would benefit from a robust analysis of whether Jamaica’s existing, and expanding, network of tolled highways has delivered on its economic promise and if the model used to determine what commuters pay to use these roads is the best, or as transparent enough.

These questions are significant given that the annual increases in the toll rates are due this weekend – by law they come into force on the first Saturday of July in the year following the previous hike – and the declaration by the regulator, the Toll Authority of Jamaica, that the operating companies are disinclined to forgo the increases. Nor does it seem that the Government, despite its wish to contain Jamaica’s spiralling inflation, is willing to make up the difference between what will be legally due to the companies and any rebate it might offer commuters.

Currently, Jamaica has two discrete elements to its toll road system – the North-South highway, linking Kingston, the island’s capital and industrial centre on the south coast, with the tourism and major bauxite-producing centre in the north. The other heads generally west from Kingston to the central parish of Clarendon, and will soon reach Manchester, when a 28-kilometre segment is completed. At present it is 56.5 kilometres.

This segment is ‘owned’, via a 35-year concession agreement, by Trans-Jamaica Highway (TJH), a publicly listed entity that is ultimately controlled by the Jamaican Government, through a 20 per cent holding and a golden share. Until TJH’s public listing in 2020 it was controlled by two French construction, energy and toll road companies, Bouygues Travaux and Vinci. Bouygues was the original concessionaire under a build, operate, finance and return arrangement.

The 66-kilometre north-south leg is owned by the Chinese construction firm China Harbour Engineering Company under a 50-year concession. Despite traversing a substantial portion of mountainous terrain, the highway has more than halved the old two-hour drive between Kingston and the north-shore town of Ocho Rios, a journey that, for a long stretch, was through a winding gorge, with a choke point at a centuries-old, lower stone bridge that crosses a sometimes dangerous river.

