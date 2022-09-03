Editorial | Find resources for G.C. Foster

Entornointeligente.com /

The G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport is truly a Jamaican success story.

At age 42, this institution is poised to take on an even greater role in imparting technical and tactical knowledge, which are necessary ingredients in producing world-class coaches, not only in athletics, but in all other sports.

As it is now, an estimated 80 per cent of physical education teachers and coaches in the country are graduates of G.C. Foster College, named in honour of the formidable Gerald Claude Eugene Foster, sportsman par excellence, one who was home-grown and who became an athletic coach and cricket umpire.

In response to the demand, the college also provides short courses in subjects like weights training and massage therapy. There are even offerings to the community which can be taken up on weekends.

Jamaican athletes have captured the imagination of the world with their superb, sometimes stunning performances. Championship after championship, they have been powering through to great heights. It is their success on the international stage which has the world asking: What is it with these Jamaicans? Is it something they are eating? Is it the water?

