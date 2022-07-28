Editorial | Find a better way to recognise the service of others

Entornointeligente.com /

Yesterday, a gaggle of former, mostly retired, foreign service officers were hosted by Sheila Monteith at the new, high-rise Hugh Lawson Shearer Building on the Kingston waterfront, just east of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ). It is the home of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, where Ms Monteith is the top civil servant – the permanent secretary.

Whether Ms Monteith acted on her own or on the suggestion or instruction of the foreign affairs and foreign trade minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, this newspaper appreciates the initiative for several reasons. First, we choose to interpret the gesture not only merely as intending to show off the foreign ministry’s new, shiny, state-of-the-art offices. Rather, we see it as an implicit recognition of the service of others. Or, put another way, it is Ms Monteith’s way of asserting the continuity of government and the role, in the Westminster form, of the permanent, non-partisan civil service that executes policy without alignment to politicians. Loyalty is to the Government at large, which transcends political party or the office holder of the day.

In a way, the Hugh Lawson Shearer Building is a product of that continuity. It was a gift from China, offered during Bruce Golding’s 2007-2011 administration and completed in 2021. However, it was the Michael Manley administration, nine months after it came to office in 1972, that established diplomatic relations with China. The US had only just normalised its own engagement with Beijing. Many developing countries were still tentative.

The tour of the building by the former foreign service officers also provides an opportunity to reflect on how Jamaica acknowledges and honours the work of public officials, and its tendency to name public buildings and other facilities and infrastructure in honour of politicians. The recognition of outstanding non-political public officers are few and far between.

Few people, this newspaper believes, would be seriously offended by the foreign ministry building being named for Mr Shearer, Jamaica’s prime minister from 1967 to 1972 and foreign minister under Edward Seaga in the 1980s. This was at a time when the Government was bringing Jamaica’s foreign policy back to close alignment with America’s after Kingston’s hectic period on the global stage over the previous decade, when Mr Manley emerged as major spokesman for the concerns on the Global South and P.J. Patterson was his foreign minister. Indeed, either Mr Manley or Mr Patterson – whose credit includes critical roles in the creation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of countries and the ACP’s early economic support and trade pacts with the European Union, could, with merit, have had his name on the building.

