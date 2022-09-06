Editorial | Do a fuller drug, violence survey

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaican adolescents might indeed have moved on to a new and more dangerous pill-popping culture of drug-taking, necessitating different approaches to the problem. But last week’s report on the development contains critical information gaps, which, if left unplugged, could lead to the misalignment of resources and the challenges to be resolved.

The situation, it seems to us, calls, urgently, for a broader study of drug use among schoolchildren, including how the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept most students out of the classroom, might have influenced their drug use, and the types of drugs that became available to them, and how. A parallel study should look at the question of violence by, and against, adolescents during their education hiatus, and how that is impacting their return to the classroom.

The point is that decision-making is improved when it is supported by empirical data. And it is not unlikely that there is a nexus between drug use and violence in schools, which, based on anecdotal information, increased last term, the start of the post-pandemic return to in-class teaching and learning.

There has been, over the past several days, significant attention to the report by the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) that a psychotropic drug, known as ‘molly’, which has characteristics similar to ecstasy, as well as edibles (food laced with compounds from ganja) and vaping (inhaling vapour containing nicotine and flavours) have emerged, in that order, as the drugs of choice for Jamaican high-school students.

«Prior to this, what the council has found in our studies is that alcohol, tobacco and cannabis were the most popular substances,» Uki Atkinson, the NCDA’s research analyst, said at a press conference.

