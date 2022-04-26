Editorial | Discharge restrictive covenants before construction

Entornointeligente.com /

As this newspaper reminded on Sunday, it is not only private citizens who are increasingly disquieted by the habit of developers, and others, of trespassing on the restrictive covenant laws then seeking to rectify their breaches either via applications to the courts or appeals to regulators. The courts, too, have signalled a willingness to be tough against the recalcitrants.

The Government and Parliament, however, have been laggards. They must now take note and do something to protect the interest of citizens and make it more difficult for developers to misbehave, especially with regard to their attitude to restrictive covenants.

The failure of developers to do the right thing from the start is often a form of bullying and intimidation. Deep-pocketed, they may proceed to build without restrictive covenants being either modified or lifted. Usually, they assume that affected persons and communities do not have the wherewithal to mount legal challenges, or if they do, the horse has already bolted. Developers, in the process, establish a fait accompli.

More and more, though, individuals and neighbourhoods are fighting back – and scoring victories in court. Further, judges have been calling out not only developers who flout the rules, but the nonfeasance, and worse, of permissive regulatory agencies.

The message, it appears, has been getting through.

