Editorial | Cybercrime and banks

With reports of cybercriminals targeting local bank networks, customers are understandably feeling vulnerable that they, too, might become targets in the future.

Cybercrime, to include online banking, is complicated. There are three critical groups to consider when examining cybercrime – organised criminals, victims, and those who seek to deter those criminals.

Online technologies have given birth to a new generation of fraudsters who have become experts at breaking into people’s accounts and illegally removing their money for their own benefit. It is happening all over the world despite the fact that some institutions have ramped up cybersecurity spending to keep these criminals at bay. It is estimated that breaches against banks have increased by 300 per cent since 2014, costing the industry some $1 trillion.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many financial institutions accelerated their use of alternate platforms on which customers could conduct business in order to eliminate face-to-face interaction because of lock-down measures. By employing technology, the banking sector aims to be more efficient. Unfortunately, it is these same platforms that criminals are using to commit a litany of fraudulent actions, involving credit card scams, blackmail, and other illegal activities such as personal attacks.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

