Editorial | Clarity, transparency in Myrie issue

If, indeed, Lionel Myrie is not the subject of a criminal investigation, is under no threat of being charged for a crime or cited for an ethical breach – which the custos of the parish of Hanover, David Stair, suggests is the position – then Mr Myrie can quite appropriately be appointed as a justice of the peace (JP).

Otherwise, Delroy Chuck, the justice minister, got the principle quite wrong in arguing that someone accused of a crime or of an ethical indiscretion should not only be eligible for high office, but can properly be elevated thereto, then removed if the allegations are proven to be true. That, at the very least, is a messy way to do things.

Further, it does a disservice to the person who is under investigation, and to anyone who has a stake in a matter. Or, put another way, it is a bad approach to governance – act first and concern yourself with rectitude later.

Justices of the peace undertake important functions. They may preside at a petty session court; have limited powers to sign summons commanding people to court; and approve bail at police stations for certain minor offences. But more important for communities is the job they do certifying documents and verifying the identity of individuals.

It makes sense, therefore, that the Justice of the Peace Act requires that any person who the minister recommends to the governor general for appointment as a justice of the peace must of «unquestionable character … (and) commands the respect and confidence of an individual’s community» . The minister is helped in each parish in identifying such qualified people by an advisory committee chaired by the parish’s custos rotulorum, who, in the case of Hanover, is Dr Stair.

