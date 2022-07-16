Editorial | Caring for our youngest

Entornointeligente.com /

The increase of maternity leave and the introduction of paternity leave for public sector workers are laudable policy directions indicative of a desire to improve development outcomes, particularly in relation to health and economic benefits to families.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke announced earlier this week that maternity leave will move from 40 days to three months, also that paternity leave for fathers and family leave for adoptive parents will be introduced this year.

These changes which are placed under the banner of the public sector modernisation programme have a wider application if they are viewed through the lens of a government seeking to act as a partner in the economics of family life.

As is expected, it’s the kind of policy that will be coloured by public opinion. Lauded by trade unions and working families, it is likely to be questioned by those who have no children or whose children are grown. For example, some might ask why Government should be concerned with how families manage their parenting responsibilities.

In a country such as ours, where the rise in anti-social behaviour has largely been blamed on dysfunctional families and absentee fathers, it is critical that fathers are encouraged to support their children from birth. Childcare is a responsibility of both parents and raising a newborn is a stressful and demanding experience. Paid parental leave for fathers and mothers therefore provides real advantages for working families.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com