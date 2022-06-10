Editorial | Adopt EU charger/USB standard

Entornointeligente.com /

Many of the manufacturers of small and medium-sized electronic devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, will whinge and complain about the European Union’s (EU) mandate that they standardise the USB charging ports on their products. They will claim that the move will stifle innovation.

Such fears are exaggerated. Moreover, the decision is good for consumers and the environment, including in Jamaica and the Caribbean. Indeed, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the grouping of 15 regional states, should formally adopt the EU standards, even if only to signal to technology firms that their bad habits are noted and will no longer be tolerated in the region.

Like consumers of e-devices across the world, those in Jamaica and the rest of the region appreciate full well the problems of owning multiple devices, such as phones, earbuds, e-readers, consoles, each coming with different, rather than standard ports. Most people have stories of drawers bulging with chargers and cables for devices that no longer work. Each replacement device comes with a new charger.

While consumers may not think of it this way, the charger in that package, when they have workable ones that have been forced into idleness – or ones that cannot work with the new mouse or mobile speakers – represents a forced purchase by the buyer. Often, the unused devices are dumped, contributing to the 53.6 million tonnes of e-waste that the United Nations (UN) said the world generated in 2019.

STANDARDISE PRODUCT Under the EU rules agreed on Tuesday, manufacturers of these handheld devices will, by the end of 2024, have to standardise their product with C-type USB/charging ports, the latest and increasingly popular interface for these products. The regulation will come into force for laptops in 2026. Manufacturers will also have to tweak devices that allow fast-charging so that devices are charged at the same speed with any compatible charger.

