Economist Marla Dukharan expects T&T subsidy rise

T&T’s fuel and electricity subsidies will likely have to rise due to higher than budgeted oil and gas prices, Economist Marla Dukharan has said.
In her Caribbean Economic Month Report for August, the economist said, «Higher than budgeted Oil & Gas prices means government would likely have to contribute to the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund and the cost of the fuel and electricity subsidies will rise, making the final effect of higher O&G prices on the deficit mixed.»
The economist also commented on S&P’s recent positive adjustment of Trinidad and Tobago’s credit rating, noting it was based on expect revenue increases as a result of high energy prices. She however lamented the fact productions levels are not optimal.
Dukharan said, «The outlook for S&P’s BBB—credit rating for T&T was revised to stable from negative, based on an expected increase in fiscal revenue from high energy prices, which should support a narrower deficit. While O&G prices are above budget estimates, production remains far below targets.»
She said, «Average WTI prices for Jan-Jul were USD101.3/bbl vs a budget estimate of USD65/bbl, and average Henry Hub prices were USD5.58/mmbtu vs budget of USD3.75/mmbtu. January-June 2022 oil production averaged 31% below budget at 59.16 kbpd and gas production was 22 per cent below target at 2,612 mmscf/d.»
She however noted that while Food prices rose 7.8 per cent year on year in June, Trinidad and Tobago’s subsidies on fuel and electricity kept those prices down, dampening overall inflation for June to 4.9 per cent. The report noted unemployment in Trinidad and Tobago was listed 5.1 per cent for the first Quarter of 2022 vs 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 while the labour force declined 2.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 vs Q1 2020.
In her report Dukharan noted the IMF forecast growth of 5.5 per cent in 2022, 3 per cent in 2023, then averaging 1 percent to 2027. According to the report, a balance of payments crisis is expected to develop this year, absent significant reforms and economic recovery.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian