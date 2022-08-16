Economic Development Minister says Dominica’s GDP has grown significantly

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister for Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy, Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson has stated that Dominica’s Gross Domestic Product has grown significantly from the year 2000.

While addressing parliament, Hon. Dr. Henderson mentioned that Dominica has moved away from presenting national budgets of $200 million and is now presenting one billion-dollar budgets that’ll help with the growth of every economic sector.

Minister for Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy, Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson

