ECLAC calls for greater social protection in the region

Addressing the challenges of social security systems in the region is more urgent than ever according to participants in a regional seminar on social development.
The event titled, «Social Security and the Protracted Crisis: An Opportunity to Combat Inequality in the Framework of a Welfare State in Latin America and the Caribbean,» was organised by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and joint work with German Cooperation and the European Union’s Facility for Development in Transition.
Participants noted that new social and fiscal compacts in Latin America and the Caribbean are needed, especially in the unfavourable and highly uncertain economic context the region is living through .
«The current economic context is very difficult, with setbacks on social matters in the region’s countries. We are concerned about the indicators of poverty, inequality and the population’s well-being. This event precisely seeks to maintain a dialogue with governments, foster cooperation and make a call to act now through new social and fiscal compacts,» Mario Cimoli, acting Executive Secretary of ECLAC explained.
Amid an accumulation of crises, ECLAC estimates in 2022 Latin America and the Caribbean will resume a path of low economic growth, compounded by strong inflationary pressures, little dynamism in job creation, declining investment and growing social demands given the rise in poverty and inequality.
According to ECLAC, social security and social protection are essential for a big push towards sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean.
These systems, it advised, can reduce current uncertainty and the region’s structural weaknesses, since they provide political, economic and social stability.
In this context, ECLAC also urged countries in the region to move towards universal, comprehensive, sustainable and resilient social protection systems in the framework of a welfare state.
It said to that end, a new social-fiscal compact is needed that would contribute to inclusive and transformative social development with gender equality and would ensure the financial sustainability of policies for tackling inequality.
Fabio Bertranou, of the ILO agreed that effective and comprehensive social protection is not only essential for social justice and decent work, but also for creating a sustainable and resilient future.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian