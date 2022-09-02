ECLAC calls for greater social protection in the region

Entornointeligente.com /

Ad­dress­ing the chal­lenges of so­cial se­cu­ri­ty sys­tems in the re­gion is more ur­gent than ever ac­cord­ing to par­tic­i­pants in a re­gion­al sem­i­nar on so­cial de­vel­op­ment.

The event ti­tled, «So­cial Se­cu­ri­ty and the Pro­tract­ed Cri­sis: An Op­por­tu­ni­ty to Com­bat In­equal­i­ty in the Frame­work of a Wel­fare State in Latin Amer­i­ca and the Caribbean,» was or­gan­ised by the Eco­nom­ic Com­mis­sion for Latin Amer­i­ca and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the In­ter­na­tion­al Labour Or­gan­i­sa­tion (ILO) and the Pan Amer­i­can Health Or­ga­ni­za­tion (PA­HO) and joint work with Ger­man Co­op­er­a­tion and the Eu­ro­pean Union’s Fa­cil­i­ty for De­vel­op­ment in Tran­si­tion.

Par­tic­i­pants not­ed that new so­cial and fis­cal com­pacts in Latin Amer­i­ca and the Caribbean are need­ed, es­pe­cial­ly in the un­favourable and high­ly un­cer­tain eco­nom­ic con­text the re­gion is liv­ing through .

«The cur­rent eco­nom­ic con­text is very dif­fi­cult, with set­backs on so­cial mat­ters in the re­gion’s coun­tries. We are con­cerned about the in­di­ca­tors of pover­ty, in­equal­i­ty and the pop­u­la­tion’s well-be­ing. This event pre­cise­ly seeks to main­tain a di­a­logue with gov­ern­ments, fos­ter co­op­er­a­tion and make a call to act now through new so­cial and fis­cal com­pacts,» Mario Cimoli, act­ing Ex­ec­u­tive Sec­re­tary of ECLAC ex­plained.

Amid an ac­cu­mu­la­tion of crises, ECLAC es­ti­mates in 2022 Latin Amer­i­ca and the Caribbean will re­sume a path of low eco­nom­ic growth, com­pound­ed by strong in­fla­tion­ary pres­sures, lit­tle dy­namism in job cre­ation, de­clin­ing in­vest­ment and grow­ing so­cial de­mands giv­en the rise in pover­ty and in­equal­i­ty.

Ac­cord­ing to ECLAC, so­cial se­cu­ri­ty and so­cial pro­tec­tion are es­sen­tial for a big push to­wards sus­tain­able de­vel­op­ment in Latin Amer­i­ca and the Caribbean.

These sys­tems, it ad­vised, can re­duce cur­rent un­cer­tain­ty and the re­gion’s struc­tur­al weak­ness­es, since they pro­vide po­lit­i­cal, eco­nom­ic and so­cial sta­bil­i­ty.

In this con­text, ECLAC al­so urged coun­tries in the re­gion to move to­wards uni­ver­sal, com­pre­hen­sive, sus­tain­able and re­silient so­cial pro­tec­tion sys­tems in the frame­work of a wel­fare state.

It said to that end, a new so­cial-fis­cal com­pact is need­ed that would con­tribute to in­clu­sive and trans­for­ma­tive so­cial de­vel­op­ment with gen­der equal­i­ty and would en­sure the fi­nan­cial sus­tain­abil­i­ty of poli­cies for tack­ling in­equal­i­ty.

Fabio Bertra­nou, of the ILO agreed that ef­fec­tive and com­pre­hen­sive so­cial pro­tec­tion is not on­ly es­sen­tial for so­cial jus­tice and de­cent work, but al­so for cre­at­ing a sus­tain­able and re­silient fu­ture.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com