ECC to address nursing students’ concerns

THE EDITOR, Madam:

An emergency meeting was held this morning between senior management at the Excelsior Community College (ECC) School of Nursing and Allied Health and 11 of its final year nursing students, in response to a Gleaner article published on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The meeting was called by ECC’s Principal Philmore McCarthy, in an effort to obtain further understanding and clarification of students’ concerns.

«We have met with the students, listened to their individual concerns, and, despite the challenges, our students individually expressed their commitment to continue with the programme so that they can be certified,» said McCarthy.

