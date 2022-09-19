19 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

EBay Bans Sale Of Queen Lying-in-state Wristbands

1 min ago
ebay_bans_sale_of_queen_lying_in_state_wristbands.jpg
eBay is removing sales listings for wristbands for the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state in London.   Sellers were offering the paper coloured bands, which mark mourners’ place in the queue as memorabilia.   The bands are marked as non-transferable and do not guarantee entry into Westminster Hall to file past the Queen’s coffin.   A spokesperson for the auction website said: These items are against our policies and we are removing them.   A few of the wristbands remained on the site under the header «new listing» yesterday morning but did not link to an active auction or buy-it-now page.   The Guardian has reported, some used wristbands were attracting bids of up to £70,000 before they were removed.    However, it is not known whether the bids were genuine.

