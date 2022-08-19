Eastern Credit Union slams CariCRIS over ratings process

Eastern Credit Union (ECU) has expressed «great disappointment and concern» with a recent assessment from CariCRIS, saying it intends to review its contract with the regional rating agency for any potential breaches and available legal remedies.
On Wednesday, CariCRIS stated it was concerned about ECU’s future «stability and financial performance.» As a result of this, the ECU was placed on Rating Watch – Developing by the regional body.
In a response yesterday, however, ECU stated, «CariCRIS assigns credit ratings, which rate a debtor’s ability to repay debt. It should be noted that ECU is a Cooperative Society whose members are its investors and does not require third-party financing. As such, ECU has no obligation or requirement to participate in this process. That notwithstanding, ECU engaged CariCRIS for this annual surveillance process on its own as a conduit to portraying the strength and the stability of the organisation.»
One of the areas of concern raised by CariCRIS was that the ECU was uncooperative in providing information necessary for it to complete its surveillance report.
However, the ECU denied this.
«ECU has always cooperated with CariCRIS’s process and has never refused to provide information. Further, ECU will make every effort to continue to cooperate with CariCRIS to provide information within their timeframes. ECU noted, however, that this last iteration of the rating process proved to be different from other assessments performed previously. ECU had great difficulty with the process and felt that the process was not pertinent to the Credit Union sector,» it stated.
It added, «ECU is concerned with CariCRIS’s decision to release this statement without making every effort to discuss its contents with the organisation as was the usual protocol in the past.»
ECU slammed CariCRIS for also choosing to utilise «information contained in newspaper articles without verification.»
The credit union deemed this «as unprofessional and contributes to a lack of integrity of the process.»
«ECU categorically denies any current legal matters with any executive and is unaware of any investigation into its operations. As a consequence, ECU is now concerned with any rating that CariCRIS applies to any organisation and would review our contract with CariCRIS for any potential breaches and available legal remedies,» it stated.
ECU said it intends to host a press conference on the matter soon.
