Eastern Credit Union claims two ‘subversive’ senior employees now out of jobs

The tenures of two senior staff members at Eastern Credit Union, who have been described as «leading figures in a subversive team colluding with an employee of the Commissioner’s (of Co-operatives) Office,» have been brought to an end, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Kester Lashley announced yesterday.
And with those two employees gone, Lashley said he is «fairly confident» that this brings to an end the recent chapter of negative press against the credit union.
«I again want to thank those executive managers who resisted these subversive influences,» Lashley said.
While Lashley did not name the employees or their portfolios, Guardian Media understands that the credit union’s Group Financial Officer Marlon Boucaud, who had been placed on administrative leave, was no longer employed with the credit union as of yesterday.
Last December, former acting CEO Sherry-Ann Mc Donald-Joseph was sent on 30 days enforced vacation leave, which was then followed by administrative leave before she was subsequently dismissed on March 23.
The credit union’s Human Resource Manager is still said to be on administrative leave.
Lashley said the recent loss of the two unnamed senior staff employees was a result of an internal investigation conducted by the credit union.
He said the investigation was done fairly.
However, the two employees were not fired, Lashley said.
But Lashley did not elaborate on how their tenures ended, only saying they were not on contract.
Yesterday’s press conference was attended in person by Eastern’s Vice President Arvin Isaac and Amanda Aguilera-Lobin.
Notably absent was Eastern’s President Richard Noray, who Lashley said was unavailable because he was doing a presentation for his doctoral degree.
The Commissioner’s office had recently conducted an enquiry into the credit union’s operation but Lasley said so far, he has not received any information about it.
«To date, we have not received any response to the enquiry or the letter I would have written to the office calling for the results of that enquiry,» Lashley said.
Last month, regional credit rating agency Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Ltd (CariCRIS) expressed concern about Eastern’s future «stability and financial performance,» as it outlined that the credit union had been uncooperative in providing information necessary for it to complete its surveillance report.
As such, ECU was placed on Rating Watch – Developing.
However, ECU expressed «great disappointment and concern» with that assessment from CariCRIS.
Attorney Lloyd Robinson, who attended yesterday’s press conference virtually, said the contract between CariCris and ECU had been reviewed and a legal opinion would be presented to Lashley soon.
Lashley said Eastern is a «strong and stable organisation.»
«Eastern Credit Union has a rich history, one of humble beginnings and today we can proudly say that we are a multi-billion-dollar organisation with over 200,000 members. This growth was no easy feat, through hard work, dedication and the support of our members and staff we have reached this far and we will continue to grow as the largest credit union in the country,» he said.
Eastern celebrates its 49th anniversary this year.
