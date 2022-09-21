Eastern Credit Union, Aero Services back on track

Eastern Credit Union and Aero Services, joint leaders of the Inter-Bank Football League ten-club table, rebounded from shock quarterfinal knockout defeats with convincing league wins on the weekend.
Beaten 2-1 by MIC-IT in their knockout clash, Eastern Credit Union got back to winning ways in style via a 6-2 spanking of Republic Bank in the second match at the UTT Ground, O’Meara Road in Arima on Sunday.
Kevon Cornwall led the way for Eastern Credit Union with a hattrick while Kadeem Graham, Jervon Bourne, and Jameel Lashley were also on target for the winners to cancel out items for Republic Bank by Daniel Jones and Elijah Belgrave.
The win lifted Eastern Credit Union to 16 points from seven matches, and a goal-difference of plus-16, to lead Aero Services (plus-seven) on goal-difference.
On Friday at Valsayn, Aero Service inspired by a double from Jared Bennett, and one from Hyrone Baptiste trounced Central Bank 3-0.
In the other match, Sedale Mc Clean helped himself to a hattrick and Dwight Crichlow added a double, and Jovan Rochford, the other in National Insurance Board 6-0 mauling of Guardian Group to remain third with 15 points.
In the knockout semifinals on Tuesday, National Insurance Board faces Central Bank at the Valsayn Grounds from 7 pm while a day later, Scotiabank meets MIC-IT also from 7 pm at the same venue.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian