Eastern Credit Union, Aero Services back on track

East­ern Cred­it Union and Aero Ser­vices, joint lead­ers of the In­ter-Bank Foot­ball League ten-club ta­ble, re­bound­ed from shock quar­ter­fi­nal knock­out de­feats with con­vinc­ing league wins on the week­end.

Beat­en 2-1 by MIC-IT in their knock­out clash, East­ern Cred­it Union got back to win­ning ways in style via a 6-2 spank­ing of Re­pub­lic Bank in the sec­ond match at the UTT Ground, O’Meara Road in Ari­ma on Sun­day.

Kevon Corn­wall led the way for East­ern Cred­it Union with a hat­trick while Kadeem Gra­ham, Jer­von Bourne, and Jameel Lash­ley were al­so on tar­get for the win­ners to can­cel out items for Re­pub­lic Bank by Daniel Jones and Eli­jah Bel­grave.

The win lift­ed East­ern Cred­it Union to 16 points from sev­en match­es, and a goal-dif­fer­ence of plus-16, to lead Aero Ser­vices (plus-sev­en) on goal-dif­fer­ence.

On Fri­day at Val­sayn, Aero Ser­vice in­spired by a dou­ble from Jared Ben­nett, and one from Hy­rone Bap­tiste trounced Cen­tral Bank 3-0.

In the oth­er match, Sedale Mc Clean helped him­self to a hat­trick and Dwight Crichlow added a dou­ble, and Jo­van Rochford, the oth­er in Na­tion­al In­sur­ance Board 6-0 maul­ing of Guardian Group to re­main third with 15 points.

In the knock­out semi­fi­nals on Tues­day, Na­tion­al In­sur­ance Board faces Cen­tral Bank at the Val­sayn Grounds from 7 pm while a day lat­er, Sco­tia­bank meets MIC-IT al­so from 7 pm at the same venue.

