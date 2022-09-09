East and Horn of Africa Epicenter of Forced Migration – IOM

Entornointeligente.com /

13.2 million people were forcibly displaced in the East and Horn of Africa last year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa Muhammed Abdiker said there is a need to invest «in climate resilience, conflict resolution and rebuilding economies to restore the livelihoods of vulnerable civilians.»

Abdiker’s remarks came on the occasion of the virtual launch of IOM’s «A Region on the Move 2021» report in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

The report says 13.2 million people were forcibly displaced in East and Horn of Africa last year, of whom 9.6 million were internally displaced and 3.6 million were refugees and asylum seekers.

It also warns about vulnerable demographic groups: women, children and youth, noting that conflict, insecurity, climate stress, poverty, unemployment and pandemic-related shocks fuel their forced migration.

— IOM Regional Data Hub (East and Horn of Africa) (@RDHRONairobi) September 8, 2022 According to the report, human trafficking has increased in the Horn of Africa region. Poor policing at border points and weak mitigation measures are factors driving this issue.

The IOM Regional Director said that this forced migration crisis requires actions by governments in the region aimed at grassroots cohesion promotion and investment in climate adaptation and sustainable livelihoods for subsistence farmers and nomads.

Likewise, the Head of IOM’s Global Migration Data Analysis Center, Marina Manke, called on governments in the region on developing policy and regulatory frameworks aimed at transforming human mobility in a way that promotes peace, cohesion, and economic sustainability.

