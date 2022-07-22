East Africa bloc says 50 million face acute food insecurity

Entornointeligente.com /

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — More than 50 million people across the East African region are expected to face acute food insecurity this year, a regional bloc said Friday, warning that some 300,000 in Somalia and South Sudan are projected to be under full-blown famine conditions.

The assessment by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is one of the most dire yet as United Nations agencies, humanitarian groups and others continue to raise alarm over the region’s food crisis that many say has been largely neglected as the international community focuses on the war in Ukraine.

That assessment applies to seven member states of IGAD, from Djibouti to Uganda.

Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, is travelling in East Africa to spotlight the hunger crisis in the region.

In Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Friday, Power announced at least $255 million in drought-related humanitarian and development support to Kenya.

