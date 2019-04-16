Ease off! Waterhouse blank Cavalier 1-0 to cement place in RSPL final

Entornointeligente.com / Waterhouse Football Club waltzed into the final of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) after dismissing Cavalier 1-0 in their second-leg semi-final for a 3-0 aggregate win at National Stadium yesterday. Kaemmar Daley rolled back the years with a clinical strike from just outside the box in the 46th minute that put the icing on the cake.

It was an emphatic victory for Waterhouse over two legs against a team they failed to beat in three regular season games.

Waterhouse now await the winner of the Portmore United/Mount Pleasant Football Academy clash with the defending champions Portmore United leading 2-1 from the first leg.

Trailing by two goals from the first leg, Cavalier FC started spritely in search of early goals as Alex Marshall, captain Chevonne Marsh and Nicholas Anderson looked sharp in the opening minutes.

But after 15 minutes, the assured defending of Nicholy Finlayson and Shawn Lawes at the heart of Waterhouse calmed things down and it remained that way throughout the first half.

Then on the resumption, Waterhouse put the game to bed as veteran Daley found enough space at the top of the box and fired a low right-footer past the diving St Michael Edwards in goal.

That hit the wind out of Cavalier as Waterhouse easily rode out the game in second gear.

Cavalier’s coach Rudolph Speid tried to change things around pulling Kaheem Parris, Leonard Rankine and Orlando Brown midway the second half for Claudious Blackburn, Ronaldo Webster and Ajuma Johnson, but things only got worse as they offered nothing much in attack in a tepid display unworthy of a semi-final encounter.

At the final whistle some Cavalier players sank to the ground in disappointment, while the Waterhouse players showed less emotions and calmly walked over to the fans in the bleachers then the grandstand sections to acknowledge their applause.

As Cavalier players disappeared through the tunnel, the Waterhouse players, while not celebrating, formed a circle, prayed and gave thanks for their victory.

It was an anticlimactic end to a game that promised much excitement but, truth be told, the two-legged tie was won from the first leg in a workmanlike performance by Waterhouse.

The Marcel Gayle-coached team are into their second-consecutive final hoping to go one better than their second place last year.

—Howard Walker

