An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale rattled sections of Haiti today. The Civil protection Unit said there there was no immediate report of damage or loss of lives. It said the quake occurred at 1:30 p.m. The quake was felt 59 kilometres southeast of Port-au-Prince at a depth of 12 kilometres. It was also felt 36 kilometres southeast of Ganthier in the west, and 20 kilometres northeast of Belle-Anse.

