Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude early on Saturday

The Seismic Research Centre of the University of West Indies (UWI-SRC) has confirmed that an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude did occur at about 1:17 am, today, Saturday 20 August 2022.
According to the UWI-SRC preliminary report, the earthquake was located at Latitude 10.93-degrees-North, and Longitude 62.18-degrees-West, just off the north-eastern coast of Venezuela. It occurred at a depth of 88 kilometres.
It would have been felt in Port of Spain, given its magnitude of 4.6, and that its epicentre was 80 km north-west of Trinidad’s capital, which was confirmed by at least one person on the UWI-SRC’s social media pages.
The earthquake’s epicentre was some 105 km West-North-West of Arima, and one person in St Augustine (17 km west of Arima) reported to the Seismic Research Centre that they had felt it.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian