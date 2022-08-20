Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude early on Saturday

Entornointeligente.com /

The Seis­mic Re­search Cen­tre of the Uni­ver­si­ty of West In­dies (UWI-SRC) has con­firmed that an earth­quake of 4.6 mag­ni­tude did oc­cur at about 1:17 am, to­day, Sat­ur­day 20 Au­gust 2022.

Ac­cord­ing to the UWI-SRC pre­lim­i­nary re­port, the earth­quake was lo­cat­ed at Lat­i­tude 10.93-de­grees-North, and Lon­gi­tude 62.18-de­grees-West, just off the north-east­ern coast of Venezuela. It oc­curred at a depth of 88 kilo­me­tres.

It would have been felt in Port of Spain, giv­en its mag­ni­tude of 4.6, and that its epi­cen­tre was 80 km north-west of Trinidad’s cap­i­tal, which was con­firmed by at least one per­son on the UWI-SRC’s so­cial me­dia pages.

The earth­quake’s epi­cen­tre was some 105 km West-North-West of Ari­ma, and one per­son in St Au­gus­tine (17 km west of Ari­ma) re­port­ed to the Seis­mic Re­search Cen­tre that they had felt it.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com