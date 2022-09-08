Earth Today | Preserving blue skies, keeping clear lungs

Entornointeligente.com /

WITH THE celebration of International Day of Clean Air for blue skies yesterday (September 7), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has once again urged ramped-up global efforts to clean the air – and in the process, safeguard human health.

«We all share one atmosphere. Now we must work together to protect it,» encouraged Inger Andersen, under-secretary general of the United Nations and executive director of UNEP, in a recording done in observation of the day.

International Day of Clean Air for blue skies, facilitated by UNEP and celebrated this year under the theme ‘The air we share’, is intended to enhance awareness and facilitate actions to improve air quality.

«Every breath we take keeps us alive; and every breath we take is killing us. This is the paradox humanity caused when we created economies and societies that pollute the air. Ninety per cent of the world breathes unsafe air. Short-lived climate pollutants are driving almost half of global warming. We are witnessing devastating wildfires, and darkening the skies with ash and harmful particles,» Andersen said.

«Pollution – of the air, land and water – climate change, and nature and biodiversity loss together form the triple planetary crisis. This triple crisis is a global emergency that only urgent and decisive action can solve,» she added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com