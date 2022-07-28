Earth Today | ‘Community, equity-centric interventions a must to beat the heat within cities’

Entornointeligente.com /

A RECENT publication of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has urged the design and implementation of «community and equity-centric initiatives», to counter the heat associated with climate change, particularly within cities.

«Community and equity-centric initiatives save lives. Many community-centric initiatives, such as cooling centres and heat-health alerts, can reduce heat mortality and morbidity for the most vulnerable to heat-related illness, including outdoor workers, older adults, children, marginalised racial and ethnic groups, the homeless, individuals with a mental disability, individuals with chronic medical conditions, individuals without access to cooling and low-income communities,» said the 2021 publication titled Beating the Heat: A Sustainable Cooling Handbook for Cities .

The publication – the product of the collaborative efforts of Cool Coalition, RMI, the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, Mission Innovation, and the Clean Cooling Collaborative – noted that while poor and marginalised groups are «the most vulnerable to climate change, they are often left out of the climate planning process, and some adaptation measures may inadvertently exacerbate existing inequalities».

«Cities can build trust with underserved communities through transparent communications, partnerships with trusted community organisations and leaders, and ample investment to provide needed cooling resources. Cities should also ensure that the district budgets are tailored to neighbourhood needs,» the publication, which was launched at the 26th sitting of the international climate talks in Glasgow said.

«Meaningful engagement with the most marginalised and at-risk communities is essential to advancing heat equity and ensuring that these populations receive access to and benefits from cooling,» it added.

