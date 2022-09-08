Earth Today | Adaptation Fund’s Streamlined Accreditation Process opens doors to climate finance

Entornointeligente.com /

THE ADAPTATION Fund (AF) has, since inception, sought to innovate new opportunities for vulnerable countries to adapt to climate change.

In addition to pioneering Direct Access and Enhanced Direct Access to empower country ownership in adaptation, and many groundbreaking scalable pilot adaptation projects throughout the globe, as well as emerging funding windows in learning, innovation and project scale-up, the AF has come up with a unique way for smaller implementing organisations from small island developing states (SIDS) or other especially vulnerable countries to access climate finance using their own national institutions which they may not have otherwise been able to do.

Referred to as AF’s ‘Streamlined Accreditation Process’, it was approved by its board eight years ago and has since accredited five national implementing entities (NIEs) under Direct Access with the capability to identify, develop and implement adaptation projects. A new AF study, ‘Lessons Learned on AF’s Streamlined Accreditation Process’, takes a look at these case studies, successes and knowledge gleaned.

«The streamlined process has clearly provided the opportunity for smaller organisations to be accredited. Without the flexibility and alternative compensatory measures available through the streamlined process, these smaller entities may not have had the opportunity to be accredited,» the study said.

The new study includes analysis of the streamlined process, the five smaller NIEs (SNIEs) that have been accredited through the process, a review of their approved projects, and interviews with them, members of AF’s independent expert Accreditation Panel and AF staff.

