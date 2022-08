Entornointeligente.com /

OT­TO CAR­RING­TON

Po­lice are on the scene of an ear­ly morn­ing dri­ve-by shoot­ing which left a fa­ther and son dead.

The in­ci­dent oc­curred just af­ter 7 am, on St Paul Street.

Ac­cord­ing to Po­lice, 45-year-old Stephen Joseph and his son, Ke­son Matthews, were stand­ing along St Paul Street when gun­men in a white Nis­san AD Wag­on drove past, shoot­ing at them.

Of­fi­cers of the Port of Spain Task Force are present­ly at the scene.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com