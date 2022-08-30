DSC welcomes freshmen students for the new Academic Semester

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica State College has welcomed over 100 freshmen students to the institution for the new academic semester starting in September.

During the opening ceremony welcoming the incoming students, the new management team, faculty deans, lecturers and other staff members were introduced to the students.

President of the Dominica State College, Dr. Donald Peters explained that the transition from secondary school to college may be a bit of a culture shock to some as it is totally different.

He mentioned that in college, the students are responsible for themselves and their studies, thus instilling in them a sense of responsibility as young adults.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ290822COLLEGE001.mp3 The President stated that it is important for students to be respectful to the lecturers, staff members and other students; he mentioned that in the past, there have been students who were expelled from the school for disrespecting staff and warned the freshmen to not make the same mistake.

Dr. Peters also mentioned the importance of taking their studies seriously during their college career.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ290822COLLEGE002.mp3 President of DSC, Dr. Donald Peters

Meanwhile, Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. Hermancia Eugene- Zamore also shared some advice with the freshmen to achieve their goal of success.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ290822COLLEGE003.mp3 Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. Hermancia Eugene- Zamore

