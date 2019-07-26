Drug penalty

Entornointeligente.com /

The family of Guyanese national Lennox Maxwell Monah has expressed shock over his involvement with trafficking in illegal drugs into Barbados.

Their reaction was contained in a presentencing report on the 36-year-old from Berbice by the Probation Department and read out in the No. 2 Supreme Court this morning.

Monah previously pleaded guilty to importation, trafficking and possession of 6.8 kilogrammes of cocaine on December 19, 2016.

Today, a probation officer said the convicted man was described as a family-oriented individual who loves fishing. His family members also explained that his current situation as “uncharacteristic”.

The officer said Monah expressed remorse for the crime, as he had allowed negative influences to cloud his judgement and was seeking the leniency of the court in the hopes of reuniting with his family soon.

Following the report Justice Randall Worrell adjourned the case until September 13 for sentencing. He is being represented by Queen’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim and attorney-at-law Sian Lange.

The facts previously outlined by Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas showed that Monah and another man arrived at the Bridgetown Port on a bulk cement carrier vessel named MV Rudisa Global on December 18, 2016. The vessel left sometime later and berthed on the northern part of the island the following day. During that time police acting on information mounted surveillance operations in the Checker Hall, St Lucy area where they saw a small boat with a male occupant collecting a small blue container, which was thrown overboard by another man.

