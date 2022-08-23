Drivers have their say on increase in subsidies on petroleum products

Entornointeligente.com /

With the increase in subsidies on petroleum products, a few bus drivers have had their say on the new developments.

As previously mentioned, the Government of Dominica continues to implement measures to keep fuel prices under control as the global price of oil continues to rise.

The retail prices for the products, with immediate effect, are;

Gasoline EC$18.66 per gallon

Diesel EC$17.13 per gallon

Kerosene EC$16.67 per gallon

Few drivers opted to speak without being recorded while two offered to have their views heard.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ220822DRIVERS001.mp3 The views of bus drivers on the increase in subsidies by the Dominica Government.

