Driver Dies In Motor Vehicle Crash In Manchester

A 19 year-old man is dead following a motor vehicle crash on the Melrose Bypass in Manchester on Tuesday evening. He has been identified as Brian Knight of Hanbury Road in the parish. Reports from the Porus Police are that about 6:30, Mr. Knight was driving a Toyota Passo motorcar toward Williamsfield with two passengers. He allegedly tried to negotiate a corner, lost control of the vehicle, drifted to the right lane and collided with a motor truck which was travelling in the opposite direction. Mr. Knight and his passengers were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passengers were admitted in serious condition.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

