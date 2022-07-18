Drive to manufacture domestic tools pays off

Entornointeligente.com /

About 100 five-axis computer numerical control machine tools are being produced in the manufacturing shop at the Dalian Guangyang Technology Group in Jinpu New Area in Northeast China’s Liaoning province.

«We’ve applied for some 20 international patents for this processing center, which is capable of processing large structural aircraft parts,» Yu Dehai, president of the company, said while standing in front of a large machine tool.

Dalian Guangyang is a leading manufacturer of high-end CNC machine tools in the country.

In the office above the workshop, 71-year-old Yu works with the researchers and developers that account for more than a quarter of the company’s 1,200 employees.

«I’m lucky that what I’m working on matches my passions. It is the same with our R&D colleagues. It is easier to achieve good results by combining work with interests,» Yu said.

Previously, China’s high-end CNC machine tools market was dominated by a couple of major foreign manufacturers. Yu and his colleagues changed that with the cost-effective products they developed.

«This is our main driving force for following a path of independent innovation,» Yu said.

«We will produce the world’s most advanced five-axis CNC machine tools and make exorbitantly priced imported machine tools a thing of the past.»

According to Yu, the five-axis CNC machine tool sector is part of the core competitiveness of the country’s manufacturing industry, as it has a decisive influence in a number of industries.

After graduating from college, he worked for a State-owned enterprise.

In 1993, he started his own business, which embarked on its foray into numerical control research and development in 2000.

«The difficulties and failures outnumbered the successes,» Yu said.

«A business is the same as a person: both should have a purpose. As long as we set ourselves a goal, we have the determination to overcome the difficulties one by one.»

An entrepreneurs’ symposium in Beijing in July 2020, which Yu attended as a representative of private business, stressed the need to do everything possible to protect market players, stimulate vitality and build up the country’s basic strengths for economic development, and fortified his belief in serving the country.

Last year, Kede Numerical Control Company, a Guangyang subsidiary, was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or STAR Market, to raise funds for high-grade CNC machine capacity.

During a meeting organized by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce early this month, Yu’s son and Kede chairman Yu Benhong said that young entrepreneurs should demonstrate their responsibility to serve the country through industry and commerce.

